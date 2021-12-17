Spider Man: No Way Home Twitter Review: Fans HAIL ‘Spider Bros’ Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire

One of the highly-anticipated films of the month and even the year–Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally hit theatres and before you go watch the masterpiece, hear what Twitterati has to say. This MCU film shows Peter Parker’s story finally breaking free from the age-old reboots we’d been rewatching over the years! As the superhero’s identity is compromised, all Tom Holland aka Peter wishes for is anonymity. In an attempt to change the past, Peter teams up with Doctor Strange!

In an attempt to change the past the duo manages to break open hell and make way for ALL Spider-Man villains to return to the current film with a vendetta against the young Holland. Without revealing too much, we’ll let Twitterati say the rest. Scroll down to see reviews from our honest netizens.

This man…this man acted his ass off in #SpiderManNowWayHome



One of the best CBM performances of all time. pic.twitter.com/A6g8r8zsIv — Matt Roembke - TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) December 14, 2021

Andrew Garfield's and Tobey Maguire's Bromance in the movie is something I didn't know I really needed. #NoWayHome #SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/W4VQFQ51Kz — Dr. Mohammed Sameer (@TheBornKing93) December 16, 2021

It was so crazy when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both showed up #SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/cmlJohbKkD — Seán (@gormass) December 16, 2021

