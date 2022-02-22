Spider-Man: No Way Home writers REVEAL the future of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's spidey universes

It is safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the most successful Marvel release to date. The movie teamed up all generations of spidermen the OG Tobey Maguire, the "amazing" spider-slinger Andrew Garfield and the current hero from Queens Tom Holland. The movie became one of the first theatre releases to cross the USD 1 billion mark since the pandemic.

In a recent chat with IGN, via Comicbook, the screenwriters of the movie Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna revealed that they in fact did fantasize about what would happen to the two spidermen who travelled to Holland's timeline when they return back to where they came from if Sony ever decides to explore the Raimi or Webb universes. "Believe me, we talked about it and we actually had ideas for, you know, ways of showing the effects if there were any. I mean, believe me, these are all great questions," shared Sommers.

Sommers went on to add, "Chris and I even were tempted to maybe, you know, pitch a tag where you got to see something. 'What would happen if this guy goes back and this has changed? Wouldn't that be fun?' Again, we didn't want to distract from the emotion of what was going on with our Peter Parker." Although there is scarcely any chance that Maguire will ever don the Spidey suit again, fans have expressed their rabid desires of watching Garfield finish his trilogy with a third Amazing Spiderman movie.

Meanwhile, Holland also disclosed his own wishes to see Garfield in action again, "I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3," said the rising star in a sit down with the outlet. He also remarked, "I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back."

ALSO READ Tom Holland reveals Zendaya was his 'support system' when he met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield