Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended version set to release in India on THIS date

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be re-released in the theatre next month as Marvel is now releasing the film's extended version. The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer will be arriving in theatres in India on September 2. The film which already became a massive hit after its release last year will now be showcased with some additional footage in theatres.

It has been reported that the extended cut of the film will include 11 extra minutes of footage that wasn't a part of the original film when it was released in December last year. The announcement of the extended cut's release comes along with a new poster that features, Tom Holland as well as the other Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the spotlight. A 30-second trailer of the film was also released ahead of the big announcement.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Sam Raimi, starred Tom Holland in his third solo film as the superhero, and also saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played the superhero in previous franchises. The film managed to open up Marvel's multiverse and saw Holland facing villains from other universes. No Way Home managed to receive huge box office success as it collected over USD 1.9 billion worldwide.

With the news of the film's re-release with some extra footage, fans have been excited to get back into the theatres to watch the emotional yet action-heavy Spider-Man film. Marvel's last theatrical release was Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder which was released last month.

