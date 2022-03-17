Spider-Man: No Way Home's gag reel captures Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield at their hilarious best; WATCH

The Spider-Man: No Way Home fever still continues as fans still can't get enough of the Marvel film that broke all box office records. The film is now officially available on digital with special features that include behind-the-scenes fun. In a new gag reel released by Marvel, the film's lead stars are captured in their most funny moments on set.

The new clip features Tom Holland, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's hilarious moments during the shoot. Not only Holland but also his fellow Spider-Men found it hard to keep a straight face during the shoot. At various points in the clip, both Maguire and Garfield are seen breaking into laughter while shooting their scenes together.

At one point, Jamie Foxx who reprised his role as Electro in the film can be seen losing his balance while filming a scene that has him hanging on to suspenders. After quickly reacting with a "S**t" as he loses his balance, Foxx can then be seen laughing at himself.

Check out the video here:

One of the cutest moments of the reel is also where Garfield can be seen loving holding onto Maguire in an embrace for a few seconds after which the duo begin to laugh uncontrollably. There's also a bit where Andrew drops his Spider-Man mask on the floor and can't pick it up since he's attached to the suspenders.

These behind-the-scenes bits are sure to make you eager to watch the film again. Spider-Man: No Way Home released in theatres on December 16 last year.

