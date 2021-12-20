Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jacob Batalon hilariously reveals why Alfred Molina wanted his autograph on set

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon has recently revealed a hilarious interaction between him Alfred Molina aka Doctor Ock! During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, via Screenrant, Batalon opened up on how Molina had asked him for his "autographed picture" which baffled Batalon to no end.

For those unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released on December 16 in India, and December 17 in the US. The movie features Batalon as Peter Parker's best friend Ned and Molina as supervillain Doctor Ock. While fans haven't noticed much interaction between the two of them, this recent confession from Batalon must have made them laugh out loud.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, via Screen Rant, Batalon revealed the real reason as to why Molina made the request in the first place. "When I first met Alfred, I think, he told me that his...I believe it was his step-daughter [that] was a big fan of mine. And he asked me to give him like an autographed picture," the actor noted, adding that when he received this request from the legendary actor, Batalon thought Molina was trying to pull his leg!

"But he was genuinely asking me for a picture. And I was like, 'Of course I will.' And now we're best friends," the actor hilariously revealed. With old villains returning to the Spiderverse with Spider-Man: No Way Home, this sweet interaction between Batalon and Molina makes complete sense! Other than the two actors, the movie also includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, among others.

