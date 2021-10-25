Spider Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland POKES FUN at Mark Ruffalo for revealing crucial MCU spoilers

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland has recently trolled MCU's Bruce Banner, Mark Ruffalo over his inability to keep secrets. Marvel fans know that oftentimes, even Holland has been loose-lipped, thus giving off major spoilers accidentally!

When Empire Magazine asked about the possible return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire through Spider-Man: No Way Home, via Comic Book, Holland successfully dodged the question by changing the topic to Ruffalo and how he cannot possibly keep spoilers. "I don't know. I'm always in the dark. If they are, no one's told me. Where's Mark 'I'll Tell You Everything' Ruffalo when you need him, eh?" Holland joked, reflecting on how Mark Ruffalo has accidentally revealed spoilers before!

With the upcoming Spider-Man movie coming in December, Holland is being asked several questions about the possible cameos in the movie, especially whether fans would be able to witness previous Spideys, Maguire and Garfield as well. Holland has successfully not revealed anything from the movie as yet, and fans know that some of the villains from the old movies, including Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus are returning (as revealed by the official teaser).

Holland had previously added how Alfred Molina was impressed with the technology in action movie sets. "It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced. When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they're all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it," via Entertainment Weekly.

Are you excited about Spider-Man: No Way Home? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Zendaya has an emotional REACTION to boyfriend Tom Holland's sweet post gushing over her Dune premiere look