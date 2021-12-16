Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland says he 'can't wait to be a dad' as he discusses taking an acting break

Spider-Man: No Way Home has just hit the theatres and it looks like the film's lead star Tom Holland is already thinking about taking a break following the same. In a recent interview with People, Tom spoke about wanting to focus on his family after the latest MCU project and also added that he would love to think about starting a family soon.

While Tom Holland may have made his relationship official with Zendaya fairly recently, it looks like the actor is already dreaming about a bright future for the duo. The actor in his recent interview with People, discussed how the past six years have been all about work for him and that he would consider taking a break from acting to focus on other things.

Holland made a surprising revelation as he spoke about his desire to start a family and said, "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world." Although Tom didn't just stop at that and further even expressed how excited he is to see himself become a father in future and added, "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!", via People.

The actor mentioned that his fondness for kids is also the reason why if not for acting, he would have happily settled for a career as a school teacher.

While Tom may be ready to take a break, fans seem to be convinced that he is undoubtedly one of the best Spider-Man in recent times and are looking forward to him getting back on screen as the web-slinging superhero for another trilogy after the Homecoming series.

