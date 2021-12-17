Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland says Zendaya and he enjoyed THIS Indian dish recently at dinner

With Spider-Man: No Way Home's release in Indian theatres on December 16, fans have been impatient to know whether the stars of the movie including Tom Holland and Zendaya would ever come to India and meet the MCU and Spider-Man nerds from the country.

During an interview with India Today, Holland and Zendaya have addressed the same and assured Indian fans that they would want to visit the place soon. While opening up on the same, Holland said that India has been on the "top" of his "bucket list." While speaking to India Today, the actor gushed over the country and revealed how he never received a chance to visit the place.

"I would definitely come to visit your beautiful country and meet you all," the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor told India Today. Opening up further, the actor said that he has been "delighted" about the recent Spider-Man movie's release in India. It must be a good day for Indian fans as the actor also stated that he promises to come and visit them soon!

Tom Holland revealed that he and Zendaya had an Indian dish quite recently! Noting about the same, Holland told India Today, "We went out for an Indian curry meal last night and we had a wonderful time."

Spider-Man: No Way Home had a huge opening in India and fans have been discussing the movie on social media to no end! While some are lauding the supervillains and their epic action-packed scenes, others are praising Holland for his incredible acting as Peter Parker.

