Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland & Zendaya make a dazzling appearance at Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony; PICS

Zendaya and Tom Holland did not make a red carpet entry together at the recently held Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris but made sure to make heads turn with their stylish looks. The Spider-Man: No Way Home duo looked every bit of gorgeous as they decked up in black for the star-studded night. Holland was also accompanied by his brothers for the event.

Zendaya looked stunning in a black gown with an open back that featured a silver spinelike accessory. As for Holland, the actor opted for a classic black-and-white tuxedo and paired it with black-rimmed glasses for the event. The Ballon d'Or ceremony is an annual event, organized by France Football that celebrates the best men and women's football players with voting cast by journalists from around the world.

Apart from Holland and Zendaya, the event saw other major Football stars such as Robert Lewandowski & Anna Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo and more.

Check out Tom Holland and Zendaya's photos here:

On the red carpet, Tom Holland also posed alongside his brothers younger brothers Sam and Harry who also attended the event.

Tom and Zendaya will soon also begin the promotions of their upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home which releases in theatres on December 17. The upcoming MCU film is one of the most anticipated films considering it will witness the opening up of the multiverse. Fans are excited to catch the upcoming film and have been speculating since a while now whether it will also star Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men.

