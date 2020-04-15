Spider Man star Tom Holland misses his 'husband' Jake Gyllenhaal and we wished they weren't far from home

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland shared a throwback video featuring Jake Gyllenhaal to confess he misses his Far From Home co-star.

Tom Holland is missing his "husband" Jake Gyllenhaal and he's letting the world know. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor has been quarantining with his family in the UK. He has been sharing videos about his social distancing activities on Instagram. He also joined Justin Bieber on a bizarre Instagram live session a few weeks ago. Now, Holland shared a video featuring his Marvel co-star Gyllenhaal and revealed he was thinking of the actor. The video sees the duo take part in an epic bottle-flipping challenge.

The throwback video sees Holland, his brothers, and Gyllenhall flying in a private jet for the press tour of Far From Home. While the actor and his brother successfully flip bottles in cup holders near them, Gyllenhaal doubled the biggest hypeman. He is seen cheering loudly and hyping up the boys like no one else. Holland shared the video with the caption, "Missing my husband."

Check out the video below:

While Gyllenhaal's Mysterio presumably died on-screen in Far From Home. However, Marvel producer Eric Carroll previously teased the probability. He suggested that the treatment of his character would be similar to the iconic Doctor Strange villain. “We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” he said, as per a Comicbook.com report.

Meanwhile, as per recent developments, Spider-Man 3 has not postponed its filming release date. A studio insider told Heroic Hollywood that the film is still tracking a July 16th, 2021 release date. As of now, the core cast has been confirmed. Speculations of Robert Downey Jr's cameo are making the headlines.

