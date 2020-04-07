Spider Man star Tom Holland’s kind gesture towards a homeless man shows he is a superhero in real life

A homeless man recently helped Spider Man Tom Holland, and in return, the actor rewarded him with kindness. Read on to know more.

Tom Holland's recent encounter with a homeless man just proves that he has a heart of gold. The Spider-Man actor recently went out for shopping at a store and needed a pound to free a trolley, so he borrowed it from a homeless person. What he did next shows that he is a real-life superhero. The actor took the money for the trolley and after he was done shopping, he came back and gave the beggar a hundred pounds, for helping him out, and also returned his one pound.

A woman and her daughter saw the beggar giving money to a man and went to chat with him out of curiosity, The Sun reported. The man told her that someone, who looked a lot like the actor who plays the role of spider-man, took some money from him. While they were talking, Tom returned with the money and gave it to the man. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old English actor is reportedly single again after breaking up with Olivia Bolton.

They first sparked romance rumours last year in July when pictures from their date in London went viral online. According to a report by Daily Mail, the two had been close since they were children and after dating for a while, they have decided to call it quits. A source stated that while the two still share a close bond, they have decided that they should be just friends. He recently also shut down rumours about dating his spider-man co-star Zendaya.

