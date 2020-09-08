Spider-Man: The Suicide Squad star John Cena interested in essaying either of these THREE Marvel villains?

It has been reported that the Suicide Squad star John Cena is interested in essays one of the Spider-Man villains.

The Spider-Man universe has numerous popular villains. A few of them have made their way to the big screen. For example, back in 2018, Sony launched a standalone film on Spider-Man villain Venom. The movie garnered massive popularity which led to the production house announcing a sequel. We also saw Mysterio make an appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While we cannot wait to learn what more Sony has in store for us, a new report claims that John Cena has held talks about portraying three Spider-Man villains.

If a We Got This Covered source is to be believed, The Suicide Squad star has discussed the possibilities of playing Sandman, Rhino and Hammerhead. Given his well-built physique, Cena would perfectly fit into one of these three roles. However, the report states that it isn't clear when and where John Cena could show up - whether he will join Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or he would appear in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

The update on his talks comes amid Cena's recent Instagram post featuring a Sandman fan art. A fan reimagined Cena as the Spider-Man villain and out to smash the life out of Spider-Man. Cena shared the picture with no caption and left fans wondering if he's teasing a new role. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Cena is set to appear in two star-studded movies. He will be seen in The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, and Fast & Furious 9 next year.

