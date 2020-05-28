Spider Man Tom Holland gives his spidey senses a rest to turn a hairstylist for his brother; See Videos

Tom Holland went from being a friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man to his brother Harry Holland's personal hairstylist.

Tom Holland is making some of the best memories during this lockdown. In the past two-odd months, he's gone from joining Justin Bieber on an impromptu and bizarre live to challenging fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, including Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal, to perform a shirtless handstand challenge. Now, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star turned into a hairstylist for his brother Harry Holland and turns out, we wouldn't mind walking into his fictional salon someday to get our locks chopped from him.

The Holland brothers live-streamed the whole episode on Instagram. The Avengers: Infinity War actor did not trim his brother's hair without guidance. The actor sought help from a professional hairdresser and gave his brother a pretty cool and impressive makeover. Like his brother, most of us watching the video were a tad skeptical, to be honest. However, he did do a fair job.

"I'm actually doing you a solid," Tom said while he was working on his brother's hair. "I'm actually shocked that it looks this good," he added as he wrapped up the haircut session. "I think it looks fine, I'm quite happy with it," Harry confessed.

Check out a few glimpses of the live haircut session below:

@HarryHolland99 after this and having a glass of water poured over my head there’s no chance I would’ve let him continue.. I’m surprised the end result actually wasn’t too bad @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/LByM2tkbF3 — Hannah (@_hannahgowans) May 27, 2020

On the work front, Holland will soon slip into his Spider-Man suit for a third chapter of the Spider-Man series. The actor will reunite with Zendaya. However, other cast members have been kept under wrap.

