Spiderhead Trailer: Chris Hemsworth conducts a dodgy drug experiment on Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett

We're familiar with watching Chris Hemsworth portray the heroic Thor, but in the trailer for the science fiction thriller Spiderhead, the Australian's character seems to have a little of Thanos about him.

The dark humorous psychological thriller is set in a futuristic jail administered by visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), where offenders wear a surgically implanted device that distributes doses of mind-altering medications in return for reduced sentences. There are no prison bars, cells, or orange jumpsuits. Prison volunteers in Spiderhead are free to be themselves. Until they aren't. The trailer teases a mind-bending adventure, with Hemsworth's character conducting the research by asking his (presumably reluctant) subjects, "Drip on?" However, we don't know what it implies, so we'll have to wait until June 17 to find out. Watch the trailer below:

To the stirring melodies of Minnie Riperton's 1970 psychedelic hit Les Fleurs, the trailer depicts individuals devolving into drug-induced sex and violence. Inmates Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, however, fight back... Spiderhead is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed Tron: Legacy and Oblivion and will release his Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick this month.

Meanwhile, the film is Hemsworth's second for Netflix, after the action blockbuster Extraction, which has recently finished shooting its sequel. We don't yet know when Extraction 2 will be released, but we do know that Hemsworth will reprise his role as Tyler Rake. Hemsworth will also return to the big screen in July with the much-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

