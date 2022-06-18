Spiderhead Twitter Review: Chris Hemsworth takes one for the win among a jumbled puzzle of fan reactions

On Friday, Netflix released its much-awaited Chris Hemsworth-starrer Spiderhead. The film had a lofty mount of great expectations attached to its head yet fan reactions on Twitter fell short of much praise. The film gained its initial momentum in the media for not only having Hemsworth on its poster but also for being directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed the recent blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

In the light of such high expectations, the film according to the Twitter fam felt like a 3-starrer at best. For those unversed, the film's official synopsis reads, "Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs." Based on George Saunders's best-selling short story Escape From Spiderhead, the film casts Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, BeBe Bettencourt, Tess Haubrich and more alongside Hemsworth.

As for the fans on Twitter, many pointed out that the film derived its brilliance from Hemsworth's mind-blowing performance as a mad scientist. They talked of his many shades of facial expressions that added a needed spice to the movie yet were not enough to salvage the tale. Among the many, were some who also praised Miles for his acting prowess while a vast majority appreciated the dark subject matter of the film. Scroll down further to swipe through some of the reactions fans gave to the newly released movie.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Chris Hemsworth's Netflix original Spiderhead below:

