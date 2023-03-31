Spiderman couple Zendaya and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai, look comfy in casuals; VIDEO

Zendaya and Tom Holland are in India! The Spiderman actors are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood and continue to rule people’s hearts every day. It would not be an exaggeration to say that both Zendaya and Tom Holland have hundreds of thousands globally and India is no exception. Speaking of which, the Marvel actors were photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport some time ago. It is speculated that the actors are here for an event for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Scroll below to check out their latest pictures.

Tom Holland and Zendaya keep it casual at Mumbai airport

Tom Holland and Zendaya opted for a comfortable and casual look as they travelled to India. Tom was seen donning a light pink tee-shirt with a dark brown jumper. He paired them with light blue denim pants and a cap. He also carried a black backpack with him. On the other hand, Zendaya was seen keeping it simple in a white tee-shirt and black sweatshirt, and matching trousers. Her hair was tied in a half bun. The Euphoria actress accessorized her look with a pair of glasses. She also acknowledged the shutterbugs as she looked at the cameras as they clicked them from a distance. Take a look at the pictures below.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in India:

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married?

Zendaya and Tom Holland who have starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home often make headlines because of the rumours about them getting married.

The young couple has been romantically linked since starring together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, back in 2017, yet, it wasn't until July 2021 that the power couple gave us a PDA-filled confirmation. Interestingly, the paparazzi also photographed Tom hanging out with Zendaya and her mom in LA, last year. According to a US Weekly report earlier, an insider revealed that the pair seem "serious and permanent.” They added, "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Zendaya react to her ex stylist Law Roach’s retirement?