Spiderman: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe admires Tom Holland's work; Says 'Physically, he was incredible'

In the midst of all the buzz revolving around the new Marvel superhit movie, Spiderman: No Way Home, Willem Dafoe's reprised role of Green Goblin garnered the most screams. Fans were ecstatic that Green Goblin was back and he was evil-er and darker than ever before. Dafoe, himself revealed, in a chat with GQ that he wanted to go all out for his iconic character.

The Academy Award nominee had made it very clear to the director Jon Watts and the producer Amy Pascal that he refused to do a mere cameo. He wanted something "meaty" and meaningfully revive his character from the 2002 Spiderman movie. Dafoe continued to add, “It's fun to do the action sequences, it's fun to have resources.” He also mentioned that he mostly does movies that are budget-wise challenged, but the Marvel franchise was a whole different world.

During the interview, Dafoe also praised his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland for his competence at work and admired his physical capabilities as well. He said, “I admire greatly his discipline and his commitment to the role. And physically, he was incredible.”

Tom Holland also shared, via Comicbook, a hilarious anecdote about his first meeting with the Green Goblin actor on set. While the resurrection of past villains from the Spiderman franchise was still a secret, the actors had to wear black cloaks to conceal their identities. In total Peter Parker style, Holland accidentally bumped into Willem Dafoe without realising who he was and said, "Watch out mate." Tom was startled when he found out the cloaked entity was none other than Dafoe in the flesh and blurted out "Oh s**t, the Goblin is here." The Cherry actor added, "He was lovely, he was really wonderful. A real joy to work with."

