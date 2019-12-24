Spies in Disguise: Will Smith & Tom Holland's camaraderie makes this film a weirdly entertaining delight

Spies in Disguise Review: Will Smith and Tom Holland's film is a weirdly entertaining watch that relies heavily on the camaraderie between the two actors and has a very forward-thinking message to give about good vs. bad. Read the full review below.

Spies in Disguise

Spies in Disguise Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland

Spies in Disguise Director: Troy Quane and Nick Bruno

Spies in Disguise Stars: 3/5

What happens when you combine the hilariously swag-tastic charisma of Mr. Will Smith and the childlike exuberance of Mr. Tom Holland along with a Bond parody storyline and "peaceful" gadgets? Spies in Disguise. In what could have come across as an entertaining real-life spy comedy as well, Will and Tom's rapport is the main selling point of this Troy Quane and Nick Bruno animated movie. There's nothing new to offer but weirdly enough, you stick along for the entire ride.

Based on Lucas Martell's 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible, Spies in Disguise starts off as many animated movies have - add a maternal figure to the young character Walter Beckett (Tom Holland). Instead of demeaning Walter for his scientific creations which involve kitten videos and a whole lot of glitter, Wendy Beckett (Rachel Brosnahan) encourages her son to embrace his "weird side". 14 years later, Walter sticks to his creations and comes up with weapons of peace like 50 Shades of Yay and "biodynamic concealment" which helps a human disappear into another animal. Enter Lance Sterling (Will Smith) who is a self-proclaimed "world's most awesome spy". Even his coffee mug says so. However, when Lance is framed by Killian (Ben Mendelsohn), he has to take the help of Walter (who was initially fired by Sterling) to prove his innocence and save the world.

What does Beckett do? He turns Lance into a pigeon. We are then taken from Japan to Mexico and even Venice as the unlikely duo teams ups to beat the bad guys, the peaceful way. Will and Tom have been perfectly cast for the one-man army Lance and geeky scientist Walter. While Smith uses his cocky nature to really spice up Lance and add the perfect shades of a transforming personality, Tom uses Walter to bring out the emotional aspect, similar to Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War.



The supporting cast has been led by Rashida Jones, who plays Marcy Kappel, an Internal Affairs agent on the hunt for Lance Sterling. Rashida gels well with the boys and doesn't take a step back from stealing some funny moments. Even Ben Mendelsohn's voice modulation to make you feel the wrath of Killian is entertaining enough.





The screenplay by Brad Copeland and Lloyd Taylor really has nothing new to offer to the spy comedy genre but the redefining of good vs. bad through the character of Walter is an essential lesson for children, who are sure to be enlightened by the message the animated flick tries to put across. Sometimes, the bad doesn't have to be killed to be defeated! Sometimes breadcrumbs and serious strings can do the trick too!



A moment to give due to Theodore Shapiro, whose music selection is in perfect tangent with the feel of the movie, which is basically a Bond parody, but the classiest kind. Some of the sequences are so engaging that you're left satisfied with a wide grin. While keeping up with the millennials, the movie makes light jokes at the generation with their K drama obsession and so forth.



The clarity when it comes to even the dust particles attached to the glass door which Lance bumps into or even the various gadgets used is given all the attention making it a visual delight. From the waters near Lincoln Memorial to the gorgeous city of Venice, it's almost like you're entering the real world. It's especially the ending sequence, where the battle happens that's the real icing on the cake.



At the end of the day, Spies in Disguise is a one-time watch that is weirdly entertaining and should be seen for Will Smith and Tom Holland's undeniable chemistry.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More