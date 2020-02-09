Spirit Awards 2020 Winners List: Oscars 2020 snubs Uncut Gems, The Farewell win BIG; Parasite makes history

Spirit Awards 2020 Winners: Oscars 2020 snubs Uncut Gems and The Farewell took home the big awards at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards. Oscars 2020's Best Picture frontrunner Parasite makes history as well.

The 2020 Independent Spirit Awards winners have been announced. The Spirit Awards took place a day before the 92nd Academy Awards is set to take place. If you thought Spirit Awards would hint at the Oscars 2020 winners' list, you are in for a surprise. The international awards show's winners' list features movies and actors that have been snubbed by the Academy. The Spirit Awards 2020 winners feature Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems and The Farewell. Uncut Gems bagged three awards while The Farewell won two awards.

The Farewell beat Marriage Story and Uncut Gems to bag the Best Feature award. Zhao Shuzhen bagged Best Supporting Female for her role in the movie. Uncut Gems bagged Best Actor for Adam Sandler, Best Director, and Best Editing. Meanwhile, The Lighthouse bagged two awards: Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe. Oscars 2020's Best Picture frontrunner Parasite made history by becoming the first South Korean movie to bag a Spirit Award. The international movie Best Foreign Film.

Check out the complete 2020 Independent Spirit Awards winners list here:

Best Feature

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell (Winner)

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

Best Director

Robert Eggers – The Lighthouse

Alma Har’el – Honey Boy

Julius Onah – Luce

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems (Winner)

Lorene Scafaria – Hustlers

Best First Feature

Booksmart (Winner)

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

the Mustang

See You Yesterday

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen – Colewell

Hong Chau – Driveways

Elisabeth Moss – Her Smell

Mary Kay Place – Diane

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Renée Zellweger – Judy (Winner)

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust – Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Luce

Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems (Winner)

Matthias Schoenaerts – The Mustang

Best Supporting Female

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Taylor Russell – Waves

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell (Winner)

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer – Luce

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse (Winner)

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Shia Labeouf – Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors – The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce – Burning Cane

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story (Winner)

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – To Dust

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu – Clemency

Tarell Alvin Mccraney – High Flying Bird

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – See You Yesterday (Winner)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – Blow The Man Down

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – Greener Grass

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – The Vast of Night

Best Cinematography

Todd Banhazl – Hustlers

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse (Winner)

Natasha Braier – Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj – The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski – Midsommar

Best Editing

Julie Béziau – The Third Wife

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems (Winner)

Tyler L. Cook – Sword of Trust

Louise Ford – The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky – Give Me Liberty

Robert Altman Award

“Marriage Story”

Best Documentary

American Factory (Winner)

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Best International Film

Invisible Life, Brazil

Les Miserables, France

Parasite, South Korea (Winner)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France

Retablo, Peru

The Souvenir, United Kingdom

