Spirited: Ryan Reynolds shares FIRST image from the set of upcoming film with Will Ferrell

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell begin shooting for their upcoming film Spirited which is a revisited version on the classic A Christmas Carol.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are all set to bring their own take to the Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol in their upcoming film titled Spirited. The film recently began its production and Ryan Reynolds took to his social media to share the first image from the sets of the film. It seems Reynolds is thrilled to be working with Will who is known for his comedy genius.

Sharing the first image from the film's production, Reynolds wrote, "Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell." It has been previously reported that while Reynolds will be essaying the role of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like lead, Ferrell will be seen as a version of Ghost of Christmas Present. The film's production began in Boston and it also stars Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani in key roles.

The upcoming streaming film which will release on Apple TV is being helmed by Sean Anders who also has co-writing credits on it along with John Morris. Previously the duo has worked on comedies such as Daddy’s Home and Daddy’s Home 2. In the first image shared by Reynolds, he and Ferrell can be seen in a close-up shot looking at each other right in the eyes.

Check out Ryan Reynolds' post from Spirited filming Here

Given Reynolds' natural talent to crack anyone up with his antics and Will Ferrell's amazing comic timing, fans are eager to see the duo bring big laughs with their upcoming film.

While Reynolds is starring in the film, he is also a co-producer on the same through his banner Maximum Effort. Other details such as the film's release date and more are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds' adventure comedy Free Guy DROPS its first trailer; REVEALS August release date via comic clip

Share your comment ×