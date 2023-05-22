SPOOKY: Did Taylor Swift’s piano start playing by itself during her Eras Tour show? Find out

Taylor Swift’s piano suddenly started playing by itself during her Eras Tour show in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Find out how the singer handled the situation.

Published on May 22, 2023
Taylor Swift (Image: Taylor Swift Instagram)
Key Highlight

  • Taylor Swift's piano started playing by itself during Eras Tour.
  • The singer explained that it was because it got damaged in the rain.

Taylor Swift, her team, and her thousands of fans have been through literal rainstorms during her Eras Tour shows. After braving a rainstorm in Nashville, Taylor played another show through extreme weather conditions in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 20. This is when a ‘spooky’ incident took place at the concert. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift’s piano plays by itself at the Eras Tour

As Taylor Swift performed her songs in Foxborough last night, something rather unusual happened – the piano started playing by itself. Yes, you read that right!

Although Taylor herself was taken aback and shocked when it happened at first, she then assured her fans that the piano was damaged due to the incessant rain.

There have been quite a few mishaps during the Eras Tour, from Swift forgetting lyrics to her songs, to wardrobe malfunctions. However, this was surely a first!

Taylor Swift’s Instagram post

Taylor Swift thanks Foxborough crowd

Yesterday, Taylor took to her Instagram space and posted a series of pictures from her show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, that showcase her performing in the poring rain. Along with the photos, the 33-year-old Grammy-award-winning singer also wrote a heartfelt caption thanking her fans for being an ‘iconic’ crowd.

 
 
“Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea (slew of emojis)”
Taylor Swift
 

During her Foxborough show, Taylor also shared a sweet life update with her millions of fans and admirers. The AntiHero singer said that she has ‘never been this happy’ in her life before. Her statement comes amid the dating rumors with Matty Healy that are starting to pick up steam.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn ‘distraught and slighted’ over singer’s alleged new romance with Matty Healy?

FAQs

How old is Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift is 33 years old.
Is Taylor Swift dating Matty Healy.
Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Matty Healy.
Credits: Taylor Swift Instagram

