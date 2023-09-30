Spotify declares Shakira day in tribute to Colombian icon: She's 'proud' to empower women

Spotify, the arena-famed tune streaming platform, has these days paid tribute to the enduring Colombian singer Shakira by dedicating an afternoon in her honor Shakira Day. This party comes as a result of the #ShakiraDeservesADay campaign, initiated by her committed Colombian fanbase and gaining excellent traction on social media. Additionally, Spotify has bestowed upon Shakira the title of EQUAL Global Ambassador for the month of September.

Shakira expressed her deep gratitude towards her fans

Shakira, recognized for hits like Hips Don't Lie and Whenever, Wherever, holds the distinction of being Spotify's maximum streamed girl Latin artist within the platform's records. Her track transcends borders and languages, making her an international sensation. In a current interview with Spotify's For the Record, Shakira expressed her deep gratitude toward her fans, acknowledging their pivotal position in her incredible career. The position that my lovers have performed in my profession is impossible to quantify. They’ve recognized the way to understand me higher than everyone, and that they’ve carried me to where I am today with their unwavering aid, the singer shared.

Shakira says Colombia served as an inspiration for her career

"The way Colombia has served as inspiration for my career as an artist is immeasurable”. She attracts gigantic thought from the wealthy way of life, vibrant hues, captivating folklore, and delectable delicacies of Colombia. In her words, The way Colombia has served as a suggestion for my profession as an artist is immeasurable. Colombia is a never-ending source of concepts for colors, subcultures, sounds, stories, folklore, and food. It’s such a rich tradition and I’m so thankful to be raised in what I turned into have it or not it's my lifelong muse.

Shakira proudly represents Colombian girls

Shakira's achievement in the music industry is even more tremendous when thinking about the gender disparities that persist "represent women who come from my country" in a "male-dominated industry." And her adventure has shattered glass ceilings. However, Shakira hopes to achieve greater gender equality inside the song enterprise, especially in roles like producer and engineer. While lady representation is growing among artists, there is nonetheless room for growth in the industry aspect.

Earlier this month, Shakira became venerated with the MTV VMA's prestigious Video Vanguard Award, recognizing her lifetime success in track. Wyclef Jean, her collaborator on the hit Hips Don’t Lie, supplied her with the honorary Moon Person trophy. During her acceptance speech, she expressed her gratitude to MTV, acknowledging their considerable function in her career for the reason that she turned into simply 18 years old.

Shakira extensively utilized the possibility to thank her label, her dad and mom, and the folks who performed a crucial role in shaping her visible records. Notably, she expressed her love and appreciation for her two youngsters, Milan and Sasha, who have been in attendance at the rite, cheering her on. Shakira, a mom and a musical powerhouse, left a resounding message to her youngsters, Thank you so much for cheering me up and for making me experience that Mama can do it all.

