Spotify Wrapped 2021: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift & Olivia Rodrigo bag top spots in year end streaming chart

Spotify has just released its highly anticipated Spotify Wrapped 2021 which celebrates the most streamed artists and music of the year. This year, Bad Bunny has topped the list of most-streamed artists, followed by Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License has topped in the most streamed songs.

Along with Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift; BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber have bagged the third, fourth and fifth spots in the category of the most streamed artists globally. Further, Lil Nas X's Montero, Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI's Stay, Olivia Rodrigo's good for u, and Dua Lipa's Levitating have bagged major spots on the list for most streamed songs globally. As for Spotify's podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience has topped the list followed by Call Her Daddy, Armchair Expert with Dax Shephard, Crime Junkie, The TED Talk Daily and The Daily.

The most streamed albums globally include Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Justin Bieber's Justice, Ed Sheeran's '=" or Equals, and Doja Cat's Planet Her. Fans have been especially excited to share their Spotify Wrapped segment with social media users and friends. This year's Spotify Wrapped is available in 30 countries and features many brand new artists. Spotify has also arranged for special 'thank you' messages for fans from their favourite podcast hosts.

This year, Bad Bunny has drawn over 9.1 billion streams. In the USA, Drake topped the most streamed artist chart followed by Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West and Bad Bunny. Rodrigo's Drivers License has received nearly 1.1 billion streams worldwide.

ALSO READ: Grammy Nominations 2022: Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & H.E.R take the lead; See full list here