SPOTTED: Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise & Jeff Bezos with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoy dinner in London

Tom Cruise is definitely having quite the 2022, so far! With Top Gun: Maverick breaking box office records and bringing back the love for watching movies at the cinema, the Oscar-nominated actor's professional life is at an all-time peak. The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday (July 3), was spotted at dinner with Jeff Bezos in London.

Tom Cruise was in kindred spirits, with thumbs up in tow for the paparazzi as he was spotted entering The Twenty Two restaurant in London. On the other hand, Jeff Bezos was snapped entering the same restaurant and the Amazon founder, who is one of the richest people in the world, was accompanied by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Cruise kept it casual cool, showing off his ripped physique in an all-black ensemble - polo shirt, jeans and loafers. Let's not forget his million-dollar smile and signature hairstyle that elevated his look with finesse!

Bezos looked dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt, a dark blue checkered tie, black dress shoes and black round-framed sunglasses. Sanchez looked gorgeous in a black strapless summer dress with a plunging neckline, paired with matching close-toed shoes and a tiny clutch and brown-tinted aviators. While leaving her hair open neatly, Lauren accessorised her classy look with diamond earrings and a diamond pendant necklace. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were all smiles for the paparazzi!

Check out Tom Cruise and Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez's photos from their London dinner below:

Now, that's a conversation we'd like to be a fly on the wall for!

Interestingly, Tom Cruise and Jeff Bezos have two things in common: They share the same personal trainer, Wesley Okerson, and they're both enticed by space, with futuristic plans ahead.

ALSO READ: Top Gun: Maverick EXCLUSIVE: Miles Teller recounts how he bonded with Tom Cruise amid 'tough' flight training