Spring wedding for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker? Source reveals details

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all set for spending a lifetime together. A source opened up about Kourtney and Travis' wedding plans in a recent chat with ET. The couple got engaged in October 2021 on a dreamy beach as the Blink-182 drummer bent his knee and proposed to the Poosh founder surrounded by garlands of red roses and a gala of candles.

The insider revealed when the couple wants their wedding day to be and said, "Kourtney and Travis are looking at dates in the spring and summer for their wedding." The source disclosed that their vision entails a ceremony that is designed based on both of their aesthetics. The pair wants the wedding to be a blend of "sexiness and elegance." The source also noted that despite both the lovebirds giving their insights on the planning for the grand event, Kourtney certainly has been leading the way.

Meanwhile, the source also talked about the KUWTK alum's ex-partner Scott Disick and how things are with him amid Kourtney and Travis' very public romance. They went on to emphasize that the ex-couple has been keeping a very balanced co-parenting routine and added, "Things have been cordial between them."

However, according to the insider, Scott has yet to come to terms with Kourtney's love for Travis and their relationship but, the source adds, he has accepted that Kourtney has moved on and will soon be married to Travis. They continued to clarify, "There are moments of jealousy and animosity, but at the end of the day, he wants her to be happy."

ALSO READ Did Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker just react to parody about their upcoming wedding? WATCH