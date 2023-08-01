Spy Kid: Armageddon: Netflix drops first teaser of the franchise; Check release date, cast, and plot

Spy Kids: Armageddon is a reboot of the well-known family franchise Spy Kids, including all-new characters. Netflix recently dropped the teaser of Spy Kids: Armageddon and gave the audience a first look of it all. Read on to find out more about Spy Kids: Armageddon teaser, release date, cast, plot and other interesting details.

Netflix introduces a new generation of species in Spy Kid: Armageddon first look

In the Netflix movie's teaser, newly discovered young actors Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla portray siblings who stumble into their parents' (Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi) covert spy base. Their mother then arrives through a hologram recording to inform them that "something has gone terribly wrong."

Similarly to the original Spy Kids film, the duo is entrusted with rescuing their parents after an unsuccessful mission and taking on the spy mantle themselves. They embark on a journey that includes spy planes, gadgets, and the franchise's distinctive black jumpsuits and sunglasses.

According to the movie's synopsis, "When the children of the world's greatest secret agents accidentally help an influential Software Developer release a computer virus that provides him access to all technological advances, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world."

When asked if the new picture would be connected to the originals, Robert Rodriguez told PEOPLE, "That's top secret." Robert Rodriguez has begun working with Netflix on his 2020 family-friendly superhero flick, We Can Be Heroes.

Robert Rodriguez reveals details about The Spy Kid: Armageddon

Robert Rodreiguez vows that much of Armageddon "rings more true now than it did 20 years ago." The 55-year-old director and writer revealed that, "We have a really fun new cast; Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are great together, as are our new Spy Kids, Connor and Everly. They are extremely talented and entertaining to watch."

The Spy Kids franchise has always held a special place in the director's heart because of the many families who have expressed how much they have enjoyed these movies over the course of their lifetime.

Robert Rodriguez further explained what inspired him. He shared, "And, personally, this series was inspired by my upbringing in a family of ten children with an FBI special agent uncle. These films were put together by my family and me; therefore, this is our James Bond film series. We'd love to create them indefinitely. They are powerful for children and a family bonding get together."

Rodriguez previously wrote and directed the four original Spy Kids films, which starred Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara as Carmen and Juni Cortez, the children of two Organization of Super Spies agents played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino. The first three films in the series were released between 2001 and 2003, with a fourth feature, All the Time in the World, following in 2004.

Several high-profile performers starred in the original film series, including Rodriguez's frequent collaborator Danny Trejo, Alan Cummings, Steve Buscemi, Tony Shalhoub, Sylvester Stallone, George Clooney, and Jessica Alba.

Robert Rodriguez disclosed who he collaborated with on the franchise. "Racer is my most valued collaborator; he knows what I like because we've worked together since he could crawl, so our ideas match well," the filmmaker continued, "He's so dedicated—he runs circles around me like he did when he was a kid."

Meanwhile, in January 2021, People announced that a Spy Kids revival was in the works. The script was co-written by Robert Rodriguez and his son, Racer Max.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is scheduled to release on September 22 and will be available on Netflix.

