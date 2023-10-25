Spy X Family Chapter 89: Is Damian crushing on Anya? Here's what we know about the next outing

Damian wanted to pay off his debt to Anya by giving her some cake. But things did not go as he had planned. What went through was more complicated than anything he had been expecting. But he was finally able to take the first step of friendship in the right direction. In line with the release date is Spy X Family Chapter 89. Here is everything to know about the next outing.

Spy X Family Chapter 89: Previous chapter recap

Titled 'Mission 88,' in this chapter, we see that Damian plans to settle his debt with Anya by giving her fancy cakes and hopes to put an end to their interactions, acknowledging their different social statuses. However, when he tries to give her the cakes at Eden Academy, he's repeatedly interrupted by his friends and Becky. To his surprise, Anya can hear his thoughts and accepts the cakes, but Damian rushes away to his class. They both struggle to find a private moment but eventually agree to meet discreetly through a note.

Despite their efforts, their friends keep meddling. The story takes an unexpected turn when the school head, Henry Henderson, punishes them and reveals Damian's mother's wish for them to become closer. Anya discovers Damian's crush, leading to a peculiar exchange. Their friendship takes a unique twist as they face an unusual consequence.

What might happen next?

While small anecdotes are rarely continued in the next chapters in Spy X Family, the story of Damian and Anya will continue with the outings of the school. It was clear that Damian was indeed developing a crush on Anya. But it will certainly take him a long time to confess his feelings to her. For the next chapter, a new mission is expected to play out in the story.

Spy X Family Chapter 89: Release date and where to read

As projected by the schedule of Viz Media, the next chapter is set to come out in a matter of five days. Thus, the final release date of Spy X Family Chapter 89 is October 30, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

