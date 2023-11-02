Spy X Family Chapter 90: Release date, what to expect next, where to watch and more

Yuri was clearly annoyed by what had happened during the previous outing. All he could think of was the fact that he had not met with his sister in a long time. And this was when his anger erupted and turned into rage. Spy X Family Chapter 90 is in line with a final release date. Here is what we know about the next outing of the manga so far.

Spy X Family Chapter 90: Release Date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter has been revealed by Viz Media. Spy X Family Chapter 90 arrives on November 13, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as it becomes available.

What to expect from Chapter 90

After seeing Yor, Yuri and Loid together recently, we might now check back in on Anya's story. [Speculative]. The last time we saw Anya, the chapter revealed that Damian, from her school, had a crush on her. And since she had saved his life on the bus hijack, he wanted to repay the debt in the best way possible. However, it will take a long time before Anya learns about Damian's romantic feelings toward her.

In the meantime, he will keep trying to get more time to spend with her. It will be interesting to see how the two of them come closer and become good friends eventually.

Spy X Family Chapter 90: Previous chapter recap

The title of the 89th chapter of Spy X Family was 'Mission 89.' The chapter started with Yuri looking clearly frustrated after an accident had happened due to recent events. He also told his co-worker that he hadn't seen his sister in a very long time, which he really missed being able to do. On the other side, Chloe was ordered to interrogate Bobby Bockle, who was a hot suspect at the time. Yuri and Chloe then left to search and investigate Bobby's headquarters.

As they were traveling, Chloe asked Yuri about why he seemed unhappy and said she only wanted him to feel joy. By the end of the chapter, Yuri's frustration boiled over into a physical fight, which was upsetting for Chloe to witness. In the final scene, it was revealed that Yor had finally come to visit Yuri, and she gifted him some food made by Loid himself.

It will be exciting to see what is going on in Anya's life, as she continues to process Damian's crush on her. Any relevant developments related to this storyline will be covered here as they unfold. So make sure to keep checking back with Pinkvilla for updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I've been chasing Spy Family for a while': Is One Piece showrunner hinting another Live-Action adaptation?