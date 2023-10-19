Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 3: Mission and Family; everything to know about the outing

The titles of the upcoming episode suggest that a lot is to happen at this point in the story. Bond, for the beginning, is expected to be in the limelight of the episode. On the other hand, 'Mission and Family' has more to do with the third episode. The next episode, Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 3 is in line with a final release date. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the newest outing.



Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 3: Previous episode recap and what will happen next

The title of the second episode was Bond's Strategy to Stay Alive. This episode started with Bond joining Loid for an all-new mission. This is where we see that he was all in for the plan. The plan was successfully ended without any fatal injuries or harm. On the other side of the episode, we catch up with Damian who happened to enjoy a nice day off with the Hendersons.

By the end of the episode, we see that the entire family is enjoying a show on television that showcases one of Anya's favorite heroes that went by the name of Bondman. With this, the titles of the next outing will be 'Mission and Family,' 'The Elegant Bondman,' and The Heart of a Child/Waking Up. From the title, it is evident that the adventures of the Bondman will continue in the new outing as they were.

On the other hand, a new mission that will ask for the involvement of this entire family is also expected to arrive. It will be interesting to see what this mission is all about.

Spy X Family Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

The official release date of the next episode, as per the official schedule on Netflix, is October 21, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Netflix and Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such intel.

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 0 premieres on YouTube: Everything we know about it