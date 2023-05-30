Spy x Family: Season 2 release date and key visual revealed; Deets inside

Hold onto your seats Anime fans! The highly anticipated Spy x Family is finally on its way. Yes, you read that right. Spy x Family is preparing for an even more action-packed and humorous return to screens after taking the anime world by storm last year. The release date and key visual for the forthcoming season of the series were announced on May 28 on Twitter and fans are getting a sneak peek of what's in store for the Forger family. The announcement was made on the Twitter account, which includes the anime’s release date and two key images illustrating its subject matter.

Inspired by Tatsuya Endo's original manga, the Spy x Family anime adaptation became one of the most successful anime series of 2022. The fans of the show are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the upcoming season of the Japanese manga series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spy x Family: Season 2

Spy X Family 2: When will it be released?

The release date of the forthcoming season of Spy x Family was announced on the official website of the series. The Japanese anime is slated to release on October 1, 2023. Both premiere date and key visuals were released on the official website of the series.

The visuals display the 'cool' and 'comical' side of Forger family. In the first visual, the family is represented with Anya and Bond in the center and Loid and Yor on either side. The trio keeps their personal lives hidden from one another, therefore this is an excellent use of symbolism. The fact that the Mom is an assassin and the Dad is a spy makes it a wonderful series premiere as well. The second visual is more Anya-focused, highlighting numerous instances such as her inability to study, Yor's appalling cooking, and her connection with Bond. Given that Anya is essentially regarded as the Spy x Family mascot, this is a sweet image for those who adore her.

What to expect from Season 2 of Spy x Family?

The second season of Spy x Family hasn't yet provided any story summaries, but it's likely to cover Yor's cruise experience and set up many of the other manga arcs that haven't yet been translated into anime.

This could refer to anything from the WISE arc, which explores Loid's past to a storyline in which Yor meets Damian Desmond's mother, Melinda. There are numerous reasons to think that this forthcoming season should have more than enough to cover that many again, especially since the previous season wasn't able to include either arc.

Where to watch Spy x Family?

Those who want to catch up on all the excitement can watch the Spy x Family anime on Crunchyroll before starting season 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023: From Demon Slayer to Jujutsu Kaisen, here's the full winners’ list