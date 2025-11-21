Squid Game: America plans February 2026 shoot, creator Hwang Dong Hyuk and director David Fincher involved

The English version of the famed South Korean thriller show Squid Game is ready to set sail. While previously, only murmurs about its production and possible crossover with the original version were heard, it seems that the idea is set in stone and will take flight in the coming year. According to a Collider report, the project will go on floors in the coming year and will involve famed director David Fincher alongside the original creator of the series, Hwang Dong Hyuk.

Squid Game: America to break a leg next year, here’s all we know

Quoting the details on the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA) website, Squid Game: America will begin filming on February 26, 2026. Among the possible locations, Los Angeles and California have been named the biggest spots for filming. Director David Fincher will helm the project as the lead director with original creator Hwang Dong Hyuk and Kim Ji Yeon, CEO of Pertsman Studio, joining hands with him as producers.

Squid Game: America has not confirmed the nitty gritties of the project; however, it has been said that it will be set in the same universe as the original Squid Game. An official spin-off, it will not remake the storyline but instead run parallel to the Korean counterpart. It will showcase the cultural changes and the implementation of American take on the games. Previously, actress Cate Blanchett made a cameo in Squid Game season 3, right after the end of the games, hinting at her takeover of the role originally played by Gong Yoo, the salesperson. She will reportedly join the western version as well.

While no confirmation has been made from the director or the creator’s side about the adaptation, the details on the website appear to be more or less the same. It was also reported that, in line with the filming schedule, the release of the project might appear to be around 2028, during Christmas time, much like the previous two seasons of Squid Game. No further seasons for the Korean version are planned as of yet.

