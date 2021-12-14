From Squid Game to Money Heist and Loki; Here are the Best Television Shows and Web Series of the Year

As the pandemic took a front seat in most of the months of 2021, we had to solely rely on our television sets and various streaming platforms to take a look at the new releases. 2021 gave us major hit shows, and Hollywood gushed over some shows from 2020 as well. The varied themes and storylines, along with the unique characters that these web series and television shows had in store, still has fans pen long paragraphs on social media platforms!

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ grabbed the attention of major television show nerds with their newer releases. Squid Game, Loki, What If...? and older shows including Ted Lasso and Money Heist found global popularity amid the tiring pandemic. Let us take a look at some of the most talked-about web series and television shows of 2021:

Squid Game

Squid Game made its way to Netflix and eventually into people's hearts with its intriguing storyline and varied characters that made fans go gaga over the first season of the series. Several memes, opinion pieces and tweets have lauded the show and made it a highly-acclaimed South Korean drama. With 456 players fighting for their lives and a cash reward of 38 million USD dollars or more, the plot of the series not just engaged the characters who were participating in the children's game show, but it also tested the audience who had been impatiently waiting to witness the final results of the cruel game.

Money Heist

The show ended with a bang and gave fans memories of a lifetime. Alvaro Morte and the gang sorted their last heist, but everything wasn't a bed of roses till the very end. With the death of a beloved character towards the end, the series and Netflix had also received backlash from fans. However, Money Heist nerds can't stop gushing about the season finale.

Loki

The God of Mischief received an overwhelming amount of love from fans, and Tom Hiddleston's anti-hero became a beloved MCU character with its own series on Disney+. Kid Loki, Classic Loki, Boastful Loki and Alligator Loki still have their own Twitter debates, as the series has left quite an impression on fans and MCU nerds.

What If...?

As the name suggests, What If...? is the reimagined version of MCU that could further create a multiverse of endless possibilities. From paying a proper tribute to Wakanda's Chadwick Boseman to making Loki win against all odds, What If...? has won many hearts with its twisted portrayal of several events and hilarious moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ted Lasso

The ever-smiling Ted Lasso has bagged major nominations in many important award shows. AFC Richmond's coach, played by Jason Sudeikis has completed two seasons on Apple TV+ and has already been honoured with Emmys, Writers Guild of America Awards and Golden Globes. The sports comedy-drama received major recognition for opening up on important issues including mental health, divorce and several stereotypes.

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet's crime drama Mare of Easttown has been honoured with many important nominations and awards. Fans love the intense and practical plot of the show revolving around the highly-skilled crime investigator, Mare Sheehan.

WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) WandaVision premiered on January 15, 2021, as one of Marvel's web series on Disney+. It ran for nine episodes and concluded on March 5. Fans gushed over Olsen and Bettany's incredible chemistry and Kathryn Hahn aka Agatha Harkness.

Only Murders in the Building

Three strangers, who share a true love for crime podcasts get together to solve a piece of crime in their own building - need we say more? Selena Gomez returned to television with a bang alongside the legendary Martin Short and Steve Martin with the American mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building. The series bagged major nominations in the People's Choice Awards and Critics' Choice Awards.

The White Lotus

Amazon Prime's The White Lotus features Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario. The series deals with social satire and gives a detailed analysis of the exploitation that happens at an exclusive resort. Fans loved the overall approach of the series as it became an eye-opener as a fairly sarcastic drama.

Maid

Molly Smith Metzler's Maid opens up on domestic violence, PTSD, poverty and whatnot. The miniseries gained major fame due to its relatable plot which has been inspired by New York Times bestselling memoir, Maid.

Which is your favourite series from the list? Share your honest opinions about this year's web and television shows with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

