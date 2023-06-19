Squid Game Season 2: Release date, cast, plot and more; Everything we know about Netflix's thriller drama series

Squid Game is coming back with its brand new season 2. The first season of the Korean survival thriller drama action series directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk was the most-watched show on Netflix in 2021. After gaining huge popularity all over the world, the Netflix series is set to release its season 2 and fans are already going gaga over the news. On Sunday, the streaming platform shared a new video on Twitter where they revealed the cast of the upcoming season. From the release date to the cast to the plot; here is everything you need to know about Squid Game season 2.

Squid Game season 2 cast

The upcoming season 2 of Squid Game will feature Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong Geun as new players. Season one cast members will also join and the list includes Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. The video shared by Netflix gives a sneak peek of season one. It shows the new cast walking up to a podium.

Release date of Squid Game season 2

In 2022, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed at a Netflix press conference that the second season of the popular series Squid Game is likely to be premiered in 2024. However, at Tudum in Brazil on Saturday, Netflix revealed that the most-anticipated series will hit the streaming platform this November.

Squid Game season 2 plot

According to a report in Dexerto, a source revealed that the plot of season 2 will showcase Seong Gi-Hun having a new red hairstyle. It will follow the fallout of Gi-Hun who will remain in Korea instead of joining his daughter in the US. The plot will highlight a new shade of light on the mysterious game. In an interview with People, actor Lee Jung-jae revealed a tinge of season 2 plot. He said, “I have no idea what will happen or the scale of it, but the only thing (director Hwang) did tell me was that Seong Gi-hun is going to be in the show again, and he’s going to be playing in the arena again.”

Squid Game Season 1

Season 1 of Squid Game gained huge popularity among young fans in 2021. It received 14 Emmy nominations out of which the series won 6. Lee Jung-jae, as Seong Gi-hun won for outstanding lead actor, and Lee You-mi, as Ji-yeong won the award as a guest actress in the series. Not only them but also the series won an Emmy award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode. It bagged the award for another category - Outstanding Stunt Performance 2022. The winning categories also include Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program and Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series.

