Squid Game star and Emmys 2022 nominee Lee Jung Jae reveals he's 'dying to meet' THIS iconic Hollywood actress

Squid Game continues to make history on a global scale! Continuing its award season dominance in Hollywood, the Hwang Dong Hyuk series has garnered a historic 14 Emmy nominations at Emmys 2022, making it the first non-English language show to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Moreover, Lee Jung Jae is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his brilliant portrayal of Seong Gi Hun in Squid Game.

Speaking of Lee Jung Jae, the veteran actor couldn't contain his excitement over Squid Game's Emmys 2022 takeover as witnessed in his interview with IndieWire. When asked what he is most excited about at Emmys 2022, the first-time Emmy nominee confessed to the publication that he's still trying to "process everything" and is "so overwhelmed" by the happy news. The handsome, talented 49-year-old actor is excited that Squid Game has 14 Emmy nominations and is also happy to head to the US with all the Emmy nominees in Korea. Furthermore, Lee Jung Jae admitted that there is a legendary Hollywood actress that he's been "dying to meet" - Meryl Streep!

"I have been a huge fan of Meryl Streep for a long time — I had been dying to meet her and I had a chance to meet her a while ago, but I completely froze so I couldn't go near her," Lee Jung Jae recalled before concluding, "If I have the chance to meet her again, I would definitely try to go up to her and ask for a picture."

We definitely hope Lee Jung Jae's fanboy wish comes true!

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae has stiff competition in the Drama Actor category at Emmys 2022 as he will be up against Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Succession, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Jason Bateman for Ozark and Adam Scott for Severance. We'll come to know if Lee Jung Jae comes out on top when the Emmys 2022 airs on September 12. Moreover, Squid Game will be back for Season 2, with Lee Jung Jae returning.

