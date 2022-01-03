Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung showers love over Spider-Man: No Way Home and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin; See

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung has recently shared her appreciation for Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home! Taking to Instagram, HoYeon shared some 'hearts' by sharing the movie's poster and also lauded Willem Dafoe aka supervillain Green Goblin who has undoubtedly given a brilliant performance in the MCU film.

Released on December 16 and 17, the movie has already become one of the highest-grossing Marvel movies all over the world. Fans have been going gaga about the new Spider-Man movie and the craze didn't seem to die down even after 3 weeks since its release. Now, Squid Game's HoYeon Jung has also taken to her social media platform to hail the movie, especially Dafoe's performance. While she didn't pen anything, the actress shared one of the official posters from the movie and Dafoe's individual poster.

Take a look at HoYeon's stories here:

HoYeon had once gushed about Zendaya, whom she had met at the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards and then on the sets of Euphoria. Speaking to STARNEWS, Jung had revealed, "We talked about what we eat in our daily lives and on set. While we were talking, I thought, ‘There’s a reason why people like this person,’" adding that while being with Zendaya, she "felt at ease." Lauding Zendaya, HoYeon Jung also appreciated Zendaya's "strength to make others relax." "I think that's a really important skill. I think Zendaya felt the same way too. I think that we connected intuitively," HoYeon told STARNEWS, via Soompi.

