Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon attends Billie Eilish's concert in London; Singer reacts

Jung Ho Yeon enjoys her time at the London concert of Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS. On Sunday, Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her happening night as she revealed that she was having a blast at the Therefore I Am singer's concert in the UK. Ho Yeon has been really popular in Hollywood and recently became the first Asian model to get on the cover of Vogue.

In her story on the Gram, Ho Yeon posted two snaps from the concert, a picture of Billie singing on stage and another of FINNEAS working the piano as she tagged both the stars on the clicks. Later Ho Yeon let out a sequel as Billie reported her story on her IG and wrote, "omg," as she added an emoji to express her shock and happiness. The actress had her fangirl moment and added, "OMG x 100000000."

Check out Jung Ho Yeon's story from Billie Eilish's concert below:

Meanwhile, she also recently got on Variety's Actors on Actors series alongside Sandra Oh as the two talked about Asian representation in popular culture and taking care of oneself especially for Ho Yeon who is trying to navigate her life through mountains of success from her critically and popularly acclaimed record-breaking Netflix series Squid Games. The actress started her footing in the industry as a model and has now reached the top for her extraordinary performance in the series which won her many accolades including the SAG Award for best female actor on screen.

