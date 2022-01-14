Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae REVEALS the humble reason behind why he wishes to win THIS particular SAG Award

The 'mammoth' global success that Squid Game is currently (deservedly!) enjoying manages to peak newer heights, almost every other day. A while ago, the popular South Korean drama made history with its four nominations at the SAG Awards 2022, becoming the first non-English language series and the first Korean series to score a nod. The four nominations include Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

Moreover, Lee Jung Jae received a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series as Seong Gi Hun while Jung Ho Yeon is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series as Kang Sae Byeok. During an appearance on JTBC's Newsroom, Jung Jae spoke passionately about Squid Game making history at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Lee was asked which SAG Award he most wishes to win and the veteran actor humbly revealed, "I want to receive the Best Ensemble Award. The Best Ensemble Award is as meaningful as the Best Picture Award or Director Award, so I really want to receive it," via Soompi.

Like we needed another reason to admire the gentlemanly Lee Jung Jae!

Do you think it will be a clean sweep for Squid Game at the SAG Awards 2022? Share your honest, personal views with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Speaking of Squid Game making history, Oh Yeong Su became the first Korean actor to win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Television as Oh Il Naam at the Golden Globes 2022 and his castmates, including Lee Jung Jae, celebrated his historic win on social media, sharing their deep admiration for the legendary actor.

Meanwhile, head on to our ALSO READ link below for the SAG Awards 2022's full nominations list.

ALSO READ: SAG Nominations 2022: House of Gucci and Power of the Dog lead in film category; See full list here