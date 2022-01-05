Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae will not attend Golden Globes 2022 for THESE pivotal reasons

Golden Globes 2022 is quite literally in an 'up in the air' situation as top Hollywood stars, directors and big studios like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media have decided to boycott the award ceremony and not work with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) until reforms against corruption allegations and lack of diversity among the HFPA are put in place.

Staying in solidarity with Netflix, Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae is confirmed to not attend Golden Globes 2022 as well. As per EDaily via Soompi, Jung Jae's agency stated, "He is immensely grateful to have been nominated in the Best Actor category at the Golden Globes, but he has decided not to attend the ceremony. He recognizes that Netflix is not participating in the Golden Globes, as has been widely reported around the world. He also made the decision considering other factors like the COVID-19 situation and the quarantine requirements."

For the unversed, while Jung Jae is nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama category for his fabulous performance as Seong Gi Hun aka 456, O Yeong Su is nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor – Television category for his masterstroke performance as Oh Il Naam aka 001 while Squid Game is nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Television Series – Drama category at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

Interestingly, Jung Jae, who is also nominated in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category at the Critics' Choice Television Awards 2022 for Squid Game, was reportedly planning on attending the award ceremony. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, Jung Jae has cancelled his US schedule.

As for the Golden Globes 2022, long-time broadcaster NBC has also backed away from airing the show amidst the heated controversy surrounding the award ceremony. Last year, when Minari won a Golden Globe, but in the Best Foreign Language Film category, inspite of being produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, an American production company, directed and written by Lee Isaac Chung, a Korean-American, and with its narrative based on the Korean-American experience is when allegations of racism in the Golden Globes was intensely brought up and the award ceremony was put under fire. Back then, Golden Globes' defence was that more than half of Minari was not in English.

