Squid Game: The Challenge contestant reveals difficult conditions of the show on TikTok; alleges differences in filming vs final product

Contestants from the Netflix reality game show, Squid Game: The Challenge, are reportedly contemplating legal action against the streaming giant, citing injuries sustained during the filming of the series. The anonymous participants, represented by the British law firm Express Solicitors, allege that they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage due to prolonged immobility in cold temperatures while reenacting the show's iconic red light, green light game.

Squid Game: The Challenge contestant Melissa reveals the conditions of the show

Squid Game: The Challenge, set in the United Kingdom, aimed to replicate the challenges from the immensely popular South Korean series Squid Game. With 456 players vying for a significant $4.56 million prize, the show received criticism from some participants who accused the producers of neglecting safety and creating troubling conditions on set.

Melissa, a contestant identified as lil_THEE_boy on TikTok, shared her experience participating in Squid Game: The Challenge. She competed as contestant number 326 alongside her father, who did not progress past the first challenge, Red Light Green Light. Melissa revealed “Ok, so this is one of my biggest gripes with the show! Red Light Green Light did not take five minutes like it looks like in the show.” She added, “I think that the last round of people to make it through ended up playing for almost eight hours.”

ALSO READ: When are new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge coming out? Exploring release date rumors, eliminations so far, and more

Melissa expressed that conditions were different than real Squid Game

During breaks, contestants were required to stay perfectly still for extended periods, ranging from 20 to 45 minutes. Additionally, she highlighted “You guys as the audience have no idea what the actual conditions were like… when you see pictures [of] people with their hands in their pockets and like sitting down and stuff it doesn’t make any sense.” Melissa expressed, “I just wish that they showed it in the show because I think it would make it way more interesting to watch.”

The discontent among participants has escalated to discussions about legal action against Studio Lambert, the co-producer of Squid Game: The Challenge. The contestants' claims underscore the potential risks associated with adapting a reality show based on the intense challenges of a globally acclaimed drama series like Squid Game.

As the controversy unfolds, it may prompt a closer examination of safety protocols in reality TV production, particularly when replicating physically demanding and mentally taxing scenarios. The outcome of potential legal action could have implications for the broader reality TV industry, influencing how such shows balance entertainment value with the well-being of participants.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What are the Squid Game: The Challenge contestants allegedly threatening to sue Netflix for? Exploring tensions behind the scenes of the show