Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi drops EPIC photos from SAG Awards with Selena Gomez, 'Spider-Man' Andrew Garfield

Squid Game took the SAG Awards by storm this year as it managed to bag top honours. The star-studded ceremony was held in California on February 28 saw the cast of the South Korean show including Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho-Yeon, Anupam Tripathi in attendance. Dropping throwback snaps from the big night, Tripathi gave a glimpse of his celebrity meetups.

Taking to Instagram, Tripathi excitedly posted photos of his favourite celebrity encounters for the night including one with the Best Actor winner at this year's SAG Awards, Will Smith. Over a week after the event, Anupam took to Instagram to post photos from his time at the awards ceremony.

On March 8, the actor shared a photo himself posing alongside Will Smith. In the captions, the Squid Game star referred to the King Richard actor as a "gentleman" and added how Smith has always been an inspiration for him to do better in life and his job. He further also wrote, "A moment of lifetime which is going stay with me forever."

Check out Anupam Tripathi's posts from SAG Awards here:

More recently, the actor dropped two more throwback posts from the awards night which included one with Selena Gomez. Tripathi seemed delighted to meet the singer in person and in his caption expressed his excitement saying, "It’s always great feeling to meet the Rockstar #selenagomez :-) she was very kind and warm to click a picture with me when I asked her :-) @sagawards @selenagomez thank you happy happy."

Not only this, but the actor also had a "Tick, Tick... Boom! moment with Spider-Man" as he met another big nominee of the night, Andrew Garfield. Anupam looked visibly happy as he stood beside Garfield for a sweet snap. Fans were also quick to laud this duo and even noticed there was another superhero in the frame as well as Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange was spotted seated in the background of the snap.

Tripathi rose to fame with his stellar performance on Squid Game where he played a Pakistani migrant worker Ali. The actor won praises for his innocent and emotional portrayal of Alii on the show.

