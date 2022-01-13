Squid Game's Hoyeon Jung HAILS Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon as she reacts to her 2022 SAG Awards nods

The Screen Actors Guild or SAG Awards has released its nominations list and many big names from the television and film industries have received their nods. Some actors have reacted to the same including Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung. The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her and the series' nominations.

For those unversed, the popular Netflix series where Hoyeon essays the role of Kang Sae Byeok has received four nods including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Taking to her social media platform, Jung lauded the series, the actors and the production team involved with it. "I am truly excited for the best ensemble nomination, which has made all of our team’s time spent together on Squid Game even more valuable," she said as she Hoyeon lauded the award ceremony for their 'ensemble' nomination. "Working on this series, and acting for the first time, I thought about how creating something “together,” and “as an ensemble” just might be the true value of our society...I feel empowered to be reminded of how “together” is more precious than a solo achievement," she further noted.

While opening up on the nominations, Hoyeon emphasized that their stunt team has also been honoured with their own nod. "I’m also reminded of our Best Stunt Team, being nominated for the best stunt ensemble nomination. I send all the love and thanks to the best stunt team ever who made sure all of us were safe on the set," Jung noted. She reacted to her own nomination as she hailed the other nominees in the category. "I’m just happy knowing that my photo is going to appear alongside that of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Moss, and Sarah Snook," the actress said.

This year, the nominations were announced by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is scheduled to take up on February 27, Sunday, at 8 pm ET. You can check out the full list of nominations in our 'ALSO READ' section below.

