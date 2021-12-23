Squid Game's Jung HoYeon lauds Zendaya for making her feel 'comfortable': When I was with her, I felt at ease

Squid Game actress Jung HoYeon has recently opened up on meeting Zendaya at the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards and lauded the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress for making her feel "comfortable." During her interview with STARNEWS, via Soompi, the actress revealed how meeting Zendaya made her "feel at ease."

Opening up on Zendaya's sweet nature, Jung revealed that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star approached to speak to her when HoYeon greeted her "shyly." " I wondered whether it was real life or if I was dreaming," she further added. The actress also noted that Zendaya invited her to the sets of her series Euphoria while she was filming.

Revealing how it felt while watching the actress work, and be in a set in general after Squid Game, HoYeon said that the entire experience was "comfortable" for her. When I went to the ‘Euphoria’ set, my heart felt so comfortable while I was just sitting there. I thought that I wanted to quickly return to set," the actress told STARNEWS, via Soompi.

HoYeon gushed about Zendaya, revealing what they discussed after the Euphoria actress finished shooting. "We talked about what we eat in our daily lives and on set. While we were talking, I thought, ‘There’s a reason why people like this person,’" the actress noted, adding that while being with Zendaya, she "felt at ease."

Lauding Zendaya, HoYeon Jung also appreciated Zendaya's "strength to make others relax." "I think that's a really important skill. I think Zendaya felt the same way too. I think that we connected intuitively," HoYeon noted, via Soompi.

