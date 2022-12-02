Sr. Review: Robert Downey Jr. profiles his father through a lens of adorable affection
Robert Downey Jr. 's documentary manages to give a glimpse of his relationship with his father as a family member, collaborator and more with this intimate documentary.
Language: English
Director: Chris Smith
Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Robet Downey Sr.
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis:
Robert Downey Jr. profiles his father, Robert Downey Sr. in an intimate documentary as they discuss the trajectory of his father's career as a film director and how it affected his own Hollywood journey. Robert Downey Jr. who himself has become a global superstar with his Marvel career takes on the task of directing his father in a documentary with which he hopes to also educate those who have been aware of his father's contributions to independent cinema. The film showcases two parts, one where Jr. talks about his journey that has been shaped thanks to the environment he grew up in. The other features Robert Downey Sr. showing us how he still has an eye for the things that we easily miss ot on, something that all of his career stood for. Stars like Alan Arkin also make an appearance as they discuss what collaborating with Robert Downey Sr. was like at the time. An archival footage of Paul Thomas Anderson who discusses working on Boogie Nights with Robert Downey Sr.
Opinion:
While Robert Downey Jr. may be known as Iron Man the actor's career has been full of some interesting choices and if you happen to watch Sr. you will realise how much of it is result of the film background he has. It's probably his choice of films such as Weird Science, The Judge that showcase his eye for content that has been honed since an early age when he worked with his father. At one point the actor recalls being kept in a crib while his parents were working on a film. Funnily enough, the documentary also begins with Robert Downey Jr's son coming into frame in a adorable family moment and one can almost feel like this could repeat into another documentary that someday the Avengers actor's son may continue to tell.
We live in world that discusses nepotism in the negative context but somehow, Sr. will convince you how not every journey will be the same for two artists coming from the same family. Robert Downey Sr. has had a career that has been full of experimental cinema that may not have touched the lives of everyone much like his son who will go down history for saying the most famous line in pop culture today, "I love you 3000." Compare that to the legacy that Robert Downey Sr. leaves behind and you will realise it's probably a struggling filmmaker's wet dream. The idea of creation in terms of both the Roberts is different yet similar. The fact that the Avengers: Endgame star takes the step to work on this film itself is a reminder of that.
Plus Points:
In terms of a documentary filmmaking, Sr. doesn't offer anything novel as it takes us through the life of Robert Downey Sr. The storytelling follows a linear format as we go through Robert Downey Jr. taking us through his regular conversations as well as a glimpse of the his father's Parkinson's struggle. The film's addition of archival footage also adds to the film's appeal as we see how Sr's filmmaking has created an effect in the industry. Another amazing thing about the documentary is probably how Robert Downey Sr. himself finds the idea of it as he calls it "narcissistic."
Minus Points:
In terms of documentary filmmaking, Sr. doesn't really clarify what it wants to achieve with this. While the film comes across as a nice profile on Robert Downey Sr. there's nothing more to it that makes it valuable for viewers who are just looking for any kind of entertainment. Some may even complaint how the film merely is a celebration of Roberty Downey Sr. because of the reach that his son has managed to build over the years.
Highlights:
- Robert Downey Jr's honest take on his father
- Robert Downey Sr's wit and comedy genius
- The leisure camera work that lets the camera linger for longer
Conclusion:
After Jonah Hill's Stutz where the actor profiled his therapist in an incredible documentary, Robert Downey Jr. does the same with this film by building an intimate portrayal that manages to make you feel a lot of things including the warmth of the Downey household and the creative mind of Sr.
ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr opens up on playing Iron Man; Says 'I had an incredible 10 year run'