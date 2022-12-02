Sr. Review: Robert Downey Jr. profiles his father through a lens of adorable affection

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Robet Downey Sr.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis:

Robert Downey Jr. profiles his father, Robert Downey Sr. in an intimate documentary as they discuss the trajectory of his father's career as a film director and how it affected his own Hollywood journey. Robert Downey Jr. who himself has become a global superstar with his Marvel career takes on the task of directing his father in a documentary with which he hopes to also educate those who have been aware of his father's contributions to independent cinema. The film showcases two parts, one where Jr. talks about his journey that has been shaped thanks to the environment he grew up in. The other features Robert Downey Sr. showing us how he still has an eye for the things that we easily miss ot on, something that all of his career stood for. Stars like Alan Arkin also make an appearance as they discuss what collaborating with Robert Downey Sr. was like at the time. An archival footage of Paul Thomas Anderson who discusses working on Boogie Nights with Robert Downey Sr.

Opinion:

While Robert Downey Jr. may be known as Iron Man the actor's career has been full of some interesting choices and if you happen to watch Sr. you will realise how much of it is result of the film background he has. It's probably his choice of films such as Weird Science, The Judge that showcase his eye for content that has been honed since an early age when he worked with his father. At one point the actor recalls being kept in a crib while his parents were working on a film. Funnily enough, the documentary also begins with Robert Downey Jr's son coming into frame in a adorable family moment and one can almost feel like this could repeat into another documentary that someday the Avengers actor's son may continue to tell.

We live in world that discusses nepotism in the negative context but somehow, Sr. will convince you how not every journey will be the same for two artists coming from the same family. Robert Downey Sr. has had a career that has been full of experimental cinema that may not have touched the lives of everyone much like his son who will go down history for saying the most famous line in pop culture today, "I love you 3000." Compare that to the legacy that Robert Downey Sr. leaves behind and you will realise it's probably a struggling filmmaker's wet dream. The idea of creation in terms of both the Roberts is different yet similar. The fact that the Avengers: Endgame star takes the step to work on this film itself is a reminder of that.