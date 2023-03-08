Mod Sun receives support from friends amid ex-fiancé Avril Lavigne’s romance with Tyga

A friend in need is a friend indeed! Looks like singer Mod Sun has got his friends back as his ex-fiancé Avril Lavigne moves on with new boyfriend Tyga. He is thankful to his friends for getting him through a rough patch ever since Avril Lavigne made her relationship official with rapper Tyga. The “Girlfriend" singer and her alleged boyfriend went public with their relationship at Paris Fashion Week and were spotted kissing each other. The same day the “Flames'' singer shared a cryptic post on social media where he expressed his love for his friends. In that post, he shared that he is grateful to have real friends in his life who can sit with him on call for two hours. He further added, “If you have those people in your life, do not let them go.”

Last month, The Grammy award winner revealed that he is “broken”. He shared an Instagram post saying that his life has changed completely in one month. He said there’s a plan for everybody and will always listen to his heart even when it feels broken. He concluded the statement by saying, “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing”.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne's relationship timeline

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun first met while working on a song in the studio. The couple fuelled dating rumors in February 2021 when they were seen leaving BOA Restaurant in Los Angeles together. In September 2021, Mod Sun expressed his love for Lavigne on Instagram with a photo and an emotional caption after sharing promotional content for "Flames" together for months. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun get engaged on 8th April 2022 in Paris. He shared this news on Instagram and made it public. The duo decided to split in just less than a year after getting engaged.

