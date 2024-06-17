St. Denis Medical Season 1 To Continue It's Hospital Comedy With Five More Episodes; Extends Total To 18

NBC has added five more episodes to the upcoming hospital mockumentary St. Denis Medical, making the first season 18 episodes long. The slot was previously held by Superstore. The network has shown strong support for the series, with top executives giving it high praise after a recent screening.

St. Denis Medical expands its debut season to 18 episodes

The decision comes as the show, created by Jason Spitzer and Eric Ledgin of Superstore fame, is finishing its original order of 13 episodes. This back order allows for continuous production, following an earlier decision to add five more scripts.

The show is a single-camera comedy about an underfunded and understaffed hospital in Oregon. The dedicated doctors and nurses do their best to treat patients while keeping their sanity.

Wendi McLendon-Covey from The Goldbergs stars as the hospital’s executive director Joyce, with David Alan Grier from The Carmichael Show and Joe Pickett playing emergency doctor Ron, and Allison Tolman from Fargo as supervising nurse Alex. The supporting cast includes Josh Lawson from House of Lies, Kahyun Kim from American Gods, Mekki Leeper from The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Kaliko Kauahi from Superstore.

St. Denis Medical was previously set to release in 2023

The show was originally slated for the 2023-24 season but faced delays due to strikes. It is produced by Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company, with Spitzer and Ledgin serving as writers and executive producers. Ruben Fleischer directed the pilot episode.

Advertisement

NBC ordered the pilot in February 2023 after a production commitment in August 2022. The series was approved in June 2023. NBC announced that St. Denis Medical would air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m., but the premiere date is not set yet.

St. Denis Medical is one of NBC’s new comedies for the fall, alongside Happy’s Place starring Reba McEntire, which follows a different production schedule after being picked up last month.

Justin Spitzer is known for creating the NBC comedies Superstore and American Auto. Eric Ledgin worked on both shows and executive-produced them with Heuer. Both Spitzer and Ledgin have overall deals with Universal Television.

ALSO READ: Who Was Tony Mordente? All About West Side Story Star As He Passes Away At 88