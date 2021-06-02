The Staircase: Sophie Turner to play THIS character alongside Colin Firth in the upcoming true crime series

Sophie Turner has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming limited series, The Staircase which already stars bigwigs like Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

The Staircase is based on the acclaimed docuseries of the same name and also draws inspiration from books and reports relating to the case. The true-crime show will star Firth in the role of an American novelist Michael Peterson. The story revolves around the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette), a corporate executive and mother/stepmother of their five children.

Sophie Turner has been cast in the role of Firth's adopted daughter, Margaret Ratliff. The show has also confirmed other cast members including Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Parker Posey.

The Staircase as per Collider will be a limited series that will consist of eight episodes and is being helmed by The Devil All the Time fame director Antonio Campos.

It is certainly exciting for fans of Turner who haven't seen the actress in a while, especially in series after her popular GOT stint. The fantasy HBO series launched Sophie's career and soon the actress went on to star in films such as X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

As for the actress' association with HBO Max, she has also been roped in for the platform's other project, the satirical animated series The Prince where Turner will be providing her voiceover for a character.

