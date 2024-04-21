'Stairway To Nowhere': Mad Max Furiosa's 15-Min Action Scene Took 78 Days Of Shoot And 200 Stunt Workers

Mad Max’s new installment Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is all set to have its much-anticipated release soon. Since the trailer for the movie dropped, the fans are hardly able to contain their excitement. Now, lead actor Anya Taylor Joy and producer Doug Mitchell opened up about the hard work behind a 15-minute scene in the movie.

The fan’s expectations are high as Anya Taylor Joy stars in the leading role. In a recent interview with The Total Film Magazine, producer Doug Mitchell and Anya Taylor-Joy spoke about the sequence named Stairway To Nowhere and shared details about the workings behind it.

Doug Mitchel and Anya Taylor Joy on Stairway To Nowhere sequence

Producer Doug Mitchell revealed to the outlet “one 15-minute sequence which took us 78 days to shoot.” He added, this sequence required 200 stunt people on set regularly.

The leading star of Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy told the outlet that she and George Miller (Director) would have conversations about why that specific set - piece was so long.

She added, "It's because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that's very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit."

Anya continued, “It’s the longest sequence any of us have ever shot.” She revealed that on the day they finished this sequence, everyone got 'Stairway To Nowhere’ wine.

The previous Mad Max movies’ success was so huge that it helped in building a very huge fan base. The fans are eager to see Anya Taylor-Joy’s takeover as a lead from Charlize Theron who was in Mad Max: Fury Road.

George Miller on Anya Taylor Joy

In the recently held CinemaCon event, George Miller showered praise on The Last Night In Soho star. The director revealed that Anya is very disciplined.

Talking about her further, he said, “There’s something mystical about her, and yet, there’s an accessibility." The filmmaker added, "I learned that she was somebody who is very, very disciplined, even though she’s very young.”

Miller also praised Chris Hemsworth, who also features alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the movie. He expressed that Hemsworth is someone with a lot of 'dimensions' to him than Miller had initially thought.

The movie will be released on May 23 in Australia and on May 24 in the United States.

