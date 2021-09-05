Stanley Tucci OPENS UP about his battle with cancer; Reveals using feeding tube for six months

In a new interview with Vera magazine, Stanley Tucci, whose acting credits include The Hunger Games and Supernova, opened up about his cancer diagnosis and treatment. Tucci claimed he was diagnosed with a tumor near the base of his tongue three years ago. The tumor was "too large to operate on," and could only be treated with "high-dose radiation and chemo."

For those who are unaware, Stanley's first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, died more than a decade ago at the age of 47 after a fight with breast cancer. The actor claimed he was made to undertake "high-dose radiation and chemo," something he did not want to undertake after seeing his late wife go through it. “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” Tucci said as per Deadline.

However, Tucci said that his therapy included the use of a feeding tube at one point. “The kids were great, but it was hard for them,” he said. “I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.” Meanwhile Tucci said that his cancer therapy was successful. He said that the experience has made him feel older. “[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done,” Tucci concluded and said as Deadline.

