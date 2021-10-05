Stanley Tucci OPENS UP on how he lost his appetite while going through cancer treatments

Stanley Tucci opened up about his cancer treatments and how he lost something extremely important to him: his appetite. In September, the actor disclosed that he was diagnosed with cancer three years before, when a tumor was found near the base of his tongue.

In an interview with the New York Times, he claimed that everything he ate at the time tasted like 'wet cardboard slathered with someone's excrement.' He went on to say that his greatest worry was losing his sense of taste. 'I mean, if you can’t eat and enjoy food, how are you going to enjoy everything else?' he said as per Daily Mail. 'It was hard because I could taste everything, but I couldn’t necessarily swallow,” he added, recalling a time he tried a Florentina steak. However, despite this terrible circumstance, he refused to stop working on his CNN program Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.

'There was no way I wasn’t going to make it. I wanted to tell for a long time the story of Italy and the disparate cuisine in every region,' Tucci said as per Daily Mail. Meanwhile, the interview was conducted to promote his next book, Taste: My Life Through Food, which will be released on Tuesday. The book is characterized as an unusual biography in which he talks on a variety of topics, including the horrible meals he's eaten on film sets. 'The only thing that makes Italian set catering bearable is that wine is always served. Tragic for a country that is a culinary oracle,' he said.

Meanwhile, his CNN program got renewed for a second season, but it's unclear when filming will begin, but he did reveal what was on the dinner menu. 'Just some pasta, with fresh tomato and shrimp, a little shrimp stock, some basil, and then we can throw a salad on the side,' Tucci said, via Daily Mail.

