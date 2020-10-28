Stanley Tucci REVEALS he was cast last in The Devil Wears Prada; Says Anne Hathaway made the experience ‘nice’

Stanley Tucci recently revealed intriguing trivia from hit fashion film Devil Wears Prada, and his experience shooting the film with Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Stanley Tucci recently shared a very interesting update about The Devil Wears Prada! The 59-year-old actor made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (October 27) and opened up about his experience behind the hit fashion film: “I loved it. You know what it’s like, every time you make a movie it’s like the first day of school kind of so you know you are always a bit nervous and I think particularly with Annie [Anne Hathaway] it was just so nice, it was so easy.”

“I’ll be honest about The Devil Wears Prada, they were already shooting and then they cast me. I was the last person to be cast in the film. But also with Julie & Julia, I was doing The Lovely Bones and just prior to doing that Meryl [Streep] had asked me, ‘Would you be interested, would you do this role?’ Of course, I always loved Julia Child, I love food, I’m food-obsessed. When she asked me, I said, ‘Yeah.’ What do you say, no? ‘No, I’m not going to work with you and Nora.’ So, yeah, of course, I did it and it just was one of the happiest experiences ever.”

In case you didn’t know, the hit fashion film with a cult-following originally wanted Rachel McAdams in the Andy role, but McAdams turned it down multiple times because she wanted to stay away from mainstream material. While, on the other hand, Hathaway wanted the part of Andy so badly, she traced the words "hire me" in the sand of a zen garden on then-Fox 2000 executive president Carla Hacken's desk when they met for the first time, according to Elle.

